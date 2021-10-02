Vertus students raise funds for domestic violence education, services

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students, staff and local families of Vertus High School in Rochester held a fundraiser to echo the message of love and to support the Willow Domestic Violence Center Saturday.

All of the total earnings raised from the fundraiser will directly be used by Willow. They will enhance education programs on anti-violence and offer support services for those affected by domestic violence.

Vertus is an all-boys school. One of the principal values that students are taught is ‘protect and care for women,` according to instructors.

“We’re trying to show we’ve got young men here that want to make a difference,” Vertus Admissions Director Joseph Charter said. “Domestic violence is a problem that’s not going away. We have young men in this school that say hay lets do our part and lets bring awareness to a worthy cause.”

Student classes at Vertus High School range from 9th to 12th grade.

Baked goods sold by parents and students were donated by local eateries such as Savoia Pastry Shoppe, Balsam Bagels, Voulas Greek Sweets and others.