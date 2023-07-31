ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s back to school already for some. Vertus High School, an all-boys public charter school in Rochester, starts the school year early, and Monday, July 31, is the first day.

Vertus is actually a year-round high school, meaning summer break is not the end of academics for the students.

The CEO of Vertus Highschool, Julie Locey, explains why they decided to do this.

She says, “It’s one of our pillars. So we are founded on four pillars, one of which is personalized year-round academics. And we really believe strongly that our students need school year-round. There’s all the talks about learning loss, if you follow anything in education. They talk about the summer loss. And we don’t have that here. And we like to keep our students active, safe, and engaged.”

Students at the school also weighed in on their feelings about going to school during the summer.

“You know, it’s kind of a shocker, I want to be at home in the bed right now, but you can use this time to work and graduate and get extracurricular stuff done. I’d rather be here,” says senior Vahsay Dubose.

Also, by starting this early, school leaders say teachers can get a head start on developing relationships to help students reach their full potential.