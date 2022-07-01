ROME (AP) — Starting in January, Venice will oblige day-trippers to make reservations and pay a fee to visit the historic lagoon city.

On many days, the heart of Venice is overwhelmed by visitors, who often far outnumber residents. Venice officials on Friday unveiled new rules for day-trippers, which go into effect on Jan. 16, 2023.

Tourists who choose not to stay overnight in hotels or other lodgings will have to sign up online for the day they plan to come and pay a fee.

Fees range from 3 to 10 euros ($3.15 to $10.5) depending on advance booking and whether they are visiting in peak season.

Transgressors face fines as high as 300 euros ($315).