Veneto Wood Fired Pizza & Pasta witnesses thousands of protesters outside their door

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over at Veneto Woodfire Pizza & Pasta, owner Don Swartz said thousands of protesters appeared suddenly, outside his restaurant on Friday night. “Only a few people [customers] were left outside, so they came in to finish meal and drinks … right down East Ave, the city put down barriers to expand our dining outside, and we lost a lane, so driving lanes are smaller. To have thousands come through, it filled up very quickly,” he said.

Swartz said what he observed was mostly peaceful until the group turned onto Alexander.

“The kitchen staff had on one of the social media channels, and they saw immediately it was getting a little hairy down the next block,” said Swartz. He is referring to Ox & Stone, and Swan Dive, two restaurants where tables were flipped and glasses smashed by some.

Those restaurants have chosen not to open Saturday night. They said in a statement:

“Despite what videos might depict, we lost some glassware last night. You can not deny the anger and hurt our community is feeling right now. As always, the actions of a few agitators are amplified louder and louder as videos are shared and conclusions are drawn. We, now and always, stand with those standing against injustice…”

Swartz said he is hopeful for a smooth weekend, but says he is cautious for the safety of his staff and patrons. The restaurant plans to operate on normal hours for now, which includes lunch hours and dinner hours, and a 10 p.m. close time.

“The staff will monitor the situation,” he said. “If something feels dangerous, then absolutely we’ll shut down,” he said. Swartz said with the holiday weekend and rain, things could be light in terms of traffic flow at the restaurant.

“I’m assuming my neighbors, other bars and restaurants in the entertainment district will also have a quieter weekend,” he said.

Meanwhile, some residents that live in affected areas downtown said they will not be staying here for the weekend. “I’m gonna get out of here tonight, and just stay at a friend’s house. It’s just too much for me, too much drama, I’m not trying to get involved in that,” said Edward Palmer.