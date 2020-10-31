Vehicle hits building during crash on Jefferson Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that took place on the 700 block of Jefferson Avenue in Rochester on Friday evening.

Officers said the crash caused one of the vehicles to strike a building.

According to the RPD, all occupants of both vehicles fled from the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.

A crew with the Rochester Fire Department responded to the scene and deemed the structure safe with limited damage.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.