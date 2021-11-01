Vehicle flips in two-car crash in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a two-vehicle crash caused a car to flip over Monday morning.

Authorities say the crash took place at West Henrietta Road and Calkins Road.

Officials say a vehicle that was westbound on Calkins Road flipped after crashing with another vehicle that was southbound on West Henrietta Road. Police say the soutbound vehicle may have run a red light.

Authorities say there was only minor injuries reported and the drivers were the sole occupants of each vehicle.

Officials say the intersection will be shut down as crews work to remove the vehicles. They add that alcohol and drugs do not appear to be involved in the crash.