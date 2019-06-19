Vegas comes to Rochester

Get ready for a bit of everything when “Vegas on the ROCs” comes to the Lyric Theatre in Rochester this Friday and Saturday, June 21 & 22 at 8:00 p.m.

Producers and performers Dresden Engle and George DeMott discussed what’s on tap for the variety show Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“We are bringing Vegas to Rochester,” said Engle. “George, Eastman grad, Penfield grad, has been away for a couple of decades, has performed in Vegas and all over the world. He knows how to put a show on like this. I have been staying here, knowing that people want to be entertained and laugh. So we know this is going to work. This model’s going to work. It’s a little bit of some Rat Pack stuff, but also songs from this century, ballroom dancing, comedy, Mrs. Kasha Davis, impersonators, so much going on.”

So, how do you bring Las Vegas to Rochester? “Very carefully,” said DeMott with a laugh. “I think what it comes down to is just, is the idea of bringing variety, bringing different things. People want to have a good time. People want to laugh. Music and mirth. We haven’t really tossed that phrase out yet!”

He added, “We’re kind of throwing it back to the classic era of Vegas when there were these type of variety shows, not just in Vegas, but on television. Whether it’s Ed Sullivan or The Dean Martin Variety Shows where you had a host or two co-hosts who were singers, they were going to carry you through the show, perform throughout and then every couple of minutes there’s a different act on stage.”

DeMott said there will be Las Vegas showgirls at the entrance as you come in for photos. “It’s really, honestly, truly our goal in putting this show together was something for everyone,” he said. “So all different kinds of music. Everything from, like we said, from opera to rock and roll and classic Broadway. We’re going to have a great time. We’ve got a four-piece band, live band on stage.”

Engle said the setting will add to the performance. “It’s all in the amazing Lyric Theatre. So if you’ve been driving down East Avenue, at the corner of Prince, and wanting to see the inside of this magnificent hundred-year-old building, the non-profit organization Lyric Theatre, Sue Cotroneo, said let’s do this. And she’s even going to sing in our show as well.”

To experience Las Vegas in Rochester, get your tickets now at LyricTheatreRochester.org.

