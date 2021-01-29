Vandalized banners replaced at Center for Disability Rights

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The first week of 2021 was a tough one for the Center for Disability rights. Workers came in on January 6 to find their Black Lives Matter banners vandalized.

They said it felt like a personal attack on the Center and the neighborhood. Through the generosity of the community, the Center was able to replace those banners on Friday.

“When the banners were defaced, it was very personal because these were people we were honoring,” President and CEO Bruce Darling said. “The community sent a message back to us that the people in our organization our important as well.”

Darling said the people depicted on the signs are not stock photos, but actual individuals who work for the center.