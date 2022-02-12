ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —Time is running out to make sure you have something special for that special someone in your life. Valentine’s Day is on Monday and people appear to still be budgeting enough to go out shopping.



Stores have seen foot traffic constantly rising throughout the week as people make sure they don’t forget to show some love to their significant other on Valentine’s Day. Even with inflation hitting the shelves, people aren’t letting up.



One popular household name around Rochester this time of year is Andy’s Candies.



“The chocolate is excellent, and they really do a good job,” Anne Kelly told us while shopping for her family. “I really like the different models because there’s something for everyone.”



“I had to come out and get something for my husband because he loves sponge candy from Andy’s Candies,” Annmarie Mistretta added. “I figured let’s stop here.”



This year the National Retail Federation expects Americans to spend $23.9 billion on Valentine’s Day gifts. Even with prices going everywhere, local businesses have seen foot traffic remain consistent and not had to raise their prices significantly.



“They do go up about a quarter every year and that’s it,” Monera Kermis, who works for Andy’s Candies explained. “You won’t see inflation. Customers though despite the increase they’ll still come in and shop.”



“I’m so glad that they’re keeping a handle on it,” Anne Kelly expressed. “Because with everything else that’s going up it’s hard, but I still want to get the treats for the holidays.”



Because in times like these, showing or receiving love and affection for others can sometimes help us pull through tough times.



“Especially the guys will forget, and I’ll tell them you normally get the peanut clusters for your wife,” Kermis said. “Or if one brings up something and I’ll know that’s not what they normally get. So, I have worked here for so long I memorize what they buy.”



Even though tomorrow is Sunday, most businesses we spoke with are opening for extra hours to give everyone out there enough time to be ready come Monday.