ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Amber Rector is the varsity cheer coach at Clarance High School. She says the Competitive Cheerleading Championships at RIT on March 5th is the highlight of the year for her student-athletes.

“We work really hard all year in hopes of qualifying for this event,” says Rector.

Prior to Friday, there was a vaccine requirement per RIT for those participating. Rector says other sports at state championships, like football, wrestling, and basketball, dropped the vaccine mandates.

Rector feels the conditions only served to single cheerleading out. “You’re supposed to what? Leave your unvaccinated athletes behind?” she asks.

Friday, the vaccine requirement was dropped for the state cheer championships. Chris Watson with the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, says in order to do that, though, seating had to be limited.

RIT was not budging from their COVID-19 protocols.

Lowering that capacity, and limiting spectators, will fit in the parameters of RIT’s policy of protecting students, staff, and visitors. NYSPHSAA says “By holding capacity to under 400, the RIT policy does not require vaccinations or testing for anyone entering their facilities.“

Dr. Robert Zayas with NYSPHSAA says this will ensure every athlete gets a chance to compete, regardless of vaccination status.

“As a result of doing that, no student will have to provide proof of vaccination or have a negative test in order to participate in the state championships on March 5th,” he says.

Dr. Zayas says cheerleaders were not being singled out. He feels they were being consistent… he says it comes down to where the event is being held, in this case, RIT. “…by abiding by any restrictions provided by the venues that we’re hosting our state championships at,” he says.

Rector, saying this change, she’ll take. “I can’t imagine leaving even one of them behind who qualified for this event.” She adds, “I am so thankful and relieved that NYSPHSAA heard us and did what’s right for the kids. Our Clarence Cheerleaders could not be more excited to attend States!”

This change also means there will be five separate sessions of competition and finals in each division directly after preliminary performances.

FULL STATEMENT/RELEASE FROM NYSPHSAA:

“The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) has announced its Executive Committee has approved a capacity limit at its Competitive Cheerleading State Championships scheduled for Saturday, March 5th at Gordon Fieldhouse on the campus of Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). The announcement is a result of the NYSPHSAA Executive Committee’s action to limit capacity to under 400 individuals to accommodate student-athletes on teams who qualified for the event. By holding capacity to under 400, the RIT policy does not require vaccinations or testing for anyone entering their facilities. The Executive Committee approval eliminates the ability to accommodate spectators. “Due to membership concerns, the NYSPHSAA Executive Committee held an emergency meeting today to discuss our Competitive Cheerleading State Championships,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “Although today’s action of the Executive Committee will result in spectators not being able to attend, all student-athletes will have the opportunity to represent their school and compete for the title of state champion.” The approval by the NYSPHSAA Executive Committee forces a revision to the original championship format. This will require five separate sessions of competition with the finals in each division immediately following preliminary performances. A final schedule will be released following the qualification of all teams at www.nysphsaa.org. The event, which was already scheduled to be streamed on the NFHS Network, can be accessed online at www.nfhsnetwork.com.” The New York State Public High School Athletic Association

FULL STATEMENT FROM RIT:

Regarding our facilities, RIT has implemented procedures in our venues to protect our students, faculty, staff and visitors.

We are asking the general public to respect our university-community rules.