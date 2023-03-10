ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Uvalde Foundation for Kids announced that attorneys are considering a class action lawsuit against Franklin High School over safety concerns after a shooting outside of Franklin High School in January.

In a statement released Friday morning, the foundation said the lawsuit would be on behalf of the concerned parents and students of Franklin High School.

The foundation said that it conducted its own investigation into the incident where a Franklin High School student was shot at outside of the school. Police say no one was struck or injured.

The investigation began in February, with foundation members interviewing students and parents about the incident. They said that some students still haven’t returned to the campus and that there are still problems of violence at the school.

Foundation members added that they have attempted to communicate with the school district about its investigation, but have been ignored.

The foundation also said they are moving forward with a formal request of review of Franklin High School by the New York State Board of Education.

News 8 has reached out to the Rochester City School District for comment.