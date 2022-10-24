ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United Nations Association of Rochester, in honor of UN Day will be holding screenings of the documentary film “Utica: The Last Refuge” at the Little Theatre throughout Monday.

There will be two screenings of the movie — one held at 3 p.m. and the second will be held at 6 p.m.

The documentary, according to the movie’s website, covers refugee resettlement in Utica. The movie follows a family from Sudan who arrived in the U.S. after spending six years in an Ethiopian camp and they transition from isolation to a community, organizers say.

A live panel discussion featuring the filmmaker, refugees that live in Rochester, and local refugee advocates will be on the panel. In addition, organizers said that some local resettlement agencies will be at the event to share information about their resources.

Tickets can be purchased on the Little Theatre’s website for $12.