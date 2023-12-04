

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) – The U.S. Postal services is getting in gear to make sure your packages get delivered as quick and efficiently as possible ahead of the holiday surge.



USPS Plant Manager Joy Hawkins say as long as you get your mail sent in by next week, everything should arrive on time for the holidays.



“December 16th is our last shipping day if you want to get your package home for ground advantage and first class, December 16th is the cutoff day. For priority December 20th and for express mail December 21st,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins says preparation for this holiday season took about a year, she shares how many packages get sent out of the Lyell Avenue distribution center daily.



“In this facility here during the peak season here we do about 220,000 parcels a day,” she said.

She says nationwide they’ve hired 10 thousand seasonal employees and added new technological help as well.



“The postal service has installed a hundred new package sorting machines across the country with the ability to sort 70 million pieces a day,” she said.

she says their website has updates to shipping dates along with reminders on mail cutoff times.



“Customers can go on our website www.usps.com/holidaynews, and we are ready for the 2023 holiday season,” she said.



USPS offers tips to ensure a seamless mailing experience this holiday season by asking you to –

Send early, sign up for the free informed delivery service, and be sure to ship safely. Things including metallic mercury is not allowed in the mail stream like thermometers, barometers, and blood pressure monitors.