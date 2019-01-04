Using photography to bring students into the community

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Dozens of middle schools across Monroe County have photography as an option, but many Rochester City Schools do not. That is except for those at Wilson Foundation Academy. They are using pictures to connect with the community.

"It really does not matter what it is." Said Tiani Newsome, a 7th grader at Wilson and halfway through the Photography program at Studio 678 on Monroe Ave in Rochester. The students take pictures around the community and then work to develop those pictures. "I want to photograph everything."

Student turned teacher Jalonna Freeman helps the newer students with a 35 millimeter lens. "I wanted to come back and show the kids some of the best parts of the program to discover who they are." She considered herself shy until she went through this program. Now Freeman helps the kids see another side of the community. "We get them out there and show them all the things that they're missing."

Juliana Muniz is the lead teacher with the program. "They're surprised when they see their first print develop in the tray, so exciting!" Said Muniz. "The mentoring relationship that I have with the kids is very heart touching to me."

She will have more of those relationships as the program is expanding to target more of those kids still stuck in their shell. "It's just amazing, to see how much it can change you," said Freeman.

The program works with 30 students throughout the year and plans to add another 15 with new funding from the Konar Foundation this fall.

