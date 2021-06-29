US Attorney to meet with DA, RPD Wednesday on using federal resources to combat violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In an announcement Tuesday, the United States Attorney’s Office of Western District of New York said they will be meeting with Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley and Chief of Rochester police Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan to use discuss use of federal resources to combat “violence, gun crimes, and homicides.”

According to the press release sent on Tuesday, the meeting will take place Wednesday morning to discuss “how increased federal prosecutions and resources might help to address the problem (in Rochester)… so that we can fine-tune our federal strategy and response.”

USAO says they will make the discussion public next week.

This follows a press conference RPD held last week that discussed bringing in Federal resources to deal with the uptick in violent crime.

The release also stated the office will be convening a meeting of federal agencies in Monroe County, including the “ATF, DEA, FBI, HSI, and the USMS” on Thursday.

United States Attorney’s Office of Western District of New York said that they will be conducting a similar meeting with Buffalo PD and the Erie County DA.