ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — UR Medicine’s Center for Community Health and Prevention, alongside the Wilmot Cancer Institute, is offering a free program to promote healthy living while trying to prevent cancer and other chronic diseases.

‘Promote Health, Prevent Cancer’ is a free, eight-week class that focuses on empowering participants to make and maintain changes in their diet and physical activity.

The upcoming classes are:

Henrietta Public Library – 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Mondays, August 29 – October 17

– 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Mondays, August 29 – October 17 Irondequoit Public Library – 3 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Thursdays, September 22 – November 10

– 3 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Thursdays, September 22 – November 10 Victor Farmington Library – 1 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. Tuesdays, September 27 – November 15

– 1 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. Tuesdays, September 27 – November 15 Virtual Class – 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, September 28 – November 16

Each in-person class is 90 minutes and includes nutrition education and physical activity.

Topics discussed include healthy weight and physical activity, healthy eating patterns and portion sizes, nutritional label reading, whole grains, vegetables and fruits, and added sugars.

The classes are brought to the community by the Center for Community Health & Prevention and Wilmot Cancer Institute.

You can learn more about the classes or sign up by clicking here.