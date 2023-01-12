ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester Medical Center announced a new program to provide tuition-free nursing education for students who qualify.

This program is the first of its kind at a nationally-ranked nursing school in the US and aims to address the region’s nursing shortage. 33 students will be awarded the opportunity in the first year of the program.

“It welcomes students from any past field of study who want to pursue a career in nursing,” said UR School of Nursing Dean Lisa Kitko. “With 12 months of intensive classroom work combined with hands on experience, students can earn their degree, take their licensing exam, and begin work as a registered nurse.”

The program will also aim to eliminate barriers that might prevent potential nurses from pursuing their dream career.