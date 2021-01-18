URMC opens clinic to continue vaccinating Phase 1b patients

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local vaccination efforts continue as the University of Rochester Medical Center opens up a new clinic for its eligible patients.

Since December, UR Medical has given more than 27,000 vaccinations to employees and other healthcare workers in Phase 1a. Last week, as patients 65 and older became eligible, the system launched a months long effort to vaccinate hundred of thousands of patients across the region.

Monday, 300 people were getting their first COVID-19 vaccination shot. UR Medicine actually has more patients then vaccine currently — a common problem across the nation.

John Clark with UR Medicine said they’re starting slow and will build from there. Still he’s calling this vaccine a scientific and manufacturing lead and great thing happening.

These specific patients were selected randomly from a pool of 65,000 eligible patients.

“It’s been ecstatic,” Regional Administrator for Primary Care John Clark said. “The positive energy you can feel right now through the telephone line when you’re speaking with these folks, they are elated to be called. They are often very surprised and when they arrive they are very grateful.”

They plan on vaccinating 300 more patients on Tuesday and hundreds more the rest of the week.

A new vaccination pod opens this week at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center Downtown. County Executive Adam Bello said the center will be able to administer around 700 vaccinations a day. IT will be appointment only for those eligibly in phase 1a and 1b. Another enter will also open soon at the dome arena in Henrietta.