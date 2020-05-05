1  of  76
Closings
URMC doctors: You don’t need to call ahead anymore

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — According to doctors at URMC, you don’t have to make that phone call before visiting an Urgent Care anymore — but you should still wear a face mask and practice social distancing,

“It is safe to go to urgent care center,” said Dr. Michael Kamali with URMC Tuesday. “What’s not safe is to avoid needed medical treatment and appointments.”

Dr. Kamali is the chair of emergency medicine at URMC.

He updated the public on how to protect yourselves and others when you have a medical issue, moving forward.  Dr.  Kamali says if you’re not feeling well, to be seen.  He added, don’t put off  symptoms of a heart attack or stroke, high blood pressure, or even something like a possible broken bone.

The message used to be to call ahead. But now, that message has changed.

“Your doctor’s office you should call so you have an appointment. Emergency Department or Urgent Care, we’re open so you can just come in,” Dr. Kamali said.

Doctors said Urgent Care is for minor illnesses and more significant problems should prompt an emergency room visit.  If you’re not sure where to go, doctors say you can still call and ask. 

Dr. Kamali credits people cooperating using facemasks and social distancing which he says is helping medical care evolve during this pandemic.

“Now we’re saying we need to be prepared, but we need to continue with the other needed healthcare, so let’s get moving with that but let’s do it carefully and remain vigilant,” Dr. Kamali said.

