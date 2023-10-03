ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Now that fall is officially underway, health experts are encouraging folks to be on the lookout for signs of Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Unusual cravings, extreme tiredness and overall feelings of depression are all signs that you, or someone you know, might be suffering from this condition. It is common in the colder months, when sunshine is hard to come by.

Dr. Mark Oldham with URMC says in extreme cases, Seasonal Affective Disorder can be crippling, but there are resources to help, like turning to “light therapy.”

“So light therapy should be, if people are using it, it should be a 10,000 lux device, that is a measurement of how much biologically active light the device provides,” Oldham said. “Usually within 15 minutes of awakening for at least 30 minutes each day. Same time every day, including the weekends.”

Dr. Oldham adds light therapy works by mimicking sunlight and regulating the body’s production of melatonin to help with sleep. He also notes if you’re experiencing a mental health concern of any kind — you should first reach out to your primary care provider.