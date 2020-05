ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Ann Falsey with the University of Rochester Medical Center spoke with News 8 Friday to break down the trials that are underway at URMC to find a treatment and vaccine for COVID-19.

After looking at the results of a large trial, the FDA gave emergency use approval for the drug remdesivir. Dr. Falsey and her team took part in the study. She said the preliminary data looked very encouraging, and the FDA approval is a good thing.

Here’s the full interview.