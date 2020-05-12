URMC celebrates nurses, while nurses thank Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s nurses week, and these frontline heroes are saying that you back to the community.

Nurses make up the largest workforce at the University of Rochester Medical Center. That means there are almost 5,000 nurses at Strong Hospital.

These frontline workers are working on creative ways to communicate with patients even when wearing protective gear, by drawing on masks and presenting names or a picture of themselves.

They’re also saying thanks to the patients and families who are lending a hand during this difficult time.

“We receive packages on the daily just to say thanks and to really appreciate nurses and healthcare workers in general,” said Danette Niles, RN. “I would like to just take a moment to thank the community for all their support because they have been here for us just as much as nurses have been here for them.”