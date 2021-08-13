URMC bringing back community-based initiatives to encourage healthier living

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester Medical Center is preparing to bring back a number of community-based health initiatives next month.

One of the initiatives is called Promote Health. Prevent Cancer. It’s being held by UR Medicine’s Center for Community Health & Prevention and the Wilmot Cancer Institute.

The initiative includes eight free classes that are held over zoom. The first 40-45 minutes of class is dedicated to nutrition education.

“The topics vary from healthy body weights, portion sizes, getting more physical activity, some more general information that might just be a gentle reminder for participants to pay attention to their health, to kind of more complex topics, like how red and processed meats impact cancer risk for certain cancers, and how to reduce our intake for added sugars, sodium, trans and saturated fats,” said Hannah Farley, a class facilitator and Health Project Coordinator with the center.

The classes also discuss certain lifestyle behaviors such as tobacco use, alcohol use, as well as staying up to date with your cancer screenings. They then end with 20 minutes of exercise.

Being in the middle of a global pandemic, makes the classes even more important as they encourage healthier living.

“When the pandemic hit, we saw so many people delaying their preventative health screenings, delaying their doctor’s visits, and just kind of changing their routines while at home,” Farley said. “These programs can really help individuals come together, meet up with other people from different areas to discuss their health and their wellness, and to learn about…how can we get more activity? What are some different exercises that we can do? What is the right portion size?

The classes are offered in 27 counties, including Monroe County. Farley said they give people from all over the state a chance to meet and connect.

“I think programs like these can really help not just teach individuals or relearn or just remind individuals how to be healthy, and how to take care of their wellness, but also it can help individuals maintain some accountability by meeting as a group and discussing their health and checking in with each other and learning new tools or trading ideas or trading struggles on how they’re doing,” Farley said.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic started, the center was providing these classes in-person. While they will be held virtually next month, URMC plans to bring the classes back in-person in the future.

The two eight-week programs to choose from start in September:

5 – 6 p.m. Tuesdays, September 7 – October 26

Noon – 1 p.m. Mondays, September 13 – November 1

Interested individuals can register by contacting Hannah Farley at (315) 401-1945 or email phpc@urmc.rochester.edu.

Once registered, participants will receive a link to Zoom. Internet access is required to participate.