Urban League of Rochester says webinar ‘Zoom-bombed’ with racial slurs, hate symbol

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Thursday virtual meeting was “Zoom-bombed” by individuals using racial slurs, the President and CEO of the Urban League of Rochester said.

The “Zoom-bombing,” during which users reportedly drew a hate symbol on-screen and yelled racial slurs, occurred during an 11am meeting about opportunities for local small businesses.

“That’s just behavior we cannot tolerate,” said Dr. Seanelle Hawkins, the Urban League’s CEO and president. “They continued to incite these hateful messages, we immediately ended our presentation and presented that material again in a private setting.”

In correspondence with News 8, Hawkins continued she was “angry that individuals would orchestrate hateful behavior to interrupt our work.”

Our mission for today’s webinar was to highlight funding to reduce the hardships fro communities impacted by the COVID-19 crisis,” said Hawkins

News 8 obtained a screenshot of the photo, but blurred out the apparent hate symbol drawn on the screen.

The Urban League of Rochester’s stated mission is “to enable African-Americans, Latinos, the poor and other disadvantaged to secure economic self-reliance, parity and power and civil rights.”