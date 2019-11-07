Urban Dictionary adds ‘Lonsboomer’ after Rochester radio host’s tweet

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this week, Rochester radio host Bob Lonsberry went viral after he tweeted that the word “boomer” as in “baby boomer” was comparable to the n-word.

Media outlets throughout the state, throughout the country, and even throughout the world, reported on Lonsberry’s early Monday tweet — that he’s since deleted. Here it is:

The deleted tweet, that Lonsberry has not explained, apologized for, or commented on at all since it was posted, surged to the top of Reddit and Twitter Monday. Even the Dictionary responded:

Now, Urban Dictionary has added the term “Lonsboomer” to its catalog.

The New York Times recently published a report about how millennials and Generation Z members have started saying “OK boomer” as a retort to older generations, but Lonsberry appears to be the first to compare the retort to the n-word.

The backlash has continued all week, and now every time Lonsberry has tweeted since, he’s received hundreds of replies, in some kind of variation, of “Ok boomer,” even with no context therein.

Even Stephen Colbert poked fun at Lonsberry on Tuesday’s episode of the “The Late Show.”