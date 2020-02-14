1  of  3
Urban Choice Charter School prepares to close in June

Local News
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester school, Urban Choice Charter School, announced Thursday that they will close their doors in June 2020.

This comes after the New York State Education Department notified them that the school won’t be recommended for renewal of its charter. The official vote on that charter application will take place in April, so the decision technically isn’t final.

However, the school is still expecting to close in June. They’re preparing to help students and staff transition to other schools for the fall.

Faculty, staff and families were notified in meetings Thursday, and a letter has been sent to parents.

“Our school has been a warm and supportive environment dedicated to educating our city’s children for 15 years. We are disappointed with the outcome of the charter application, but we are dedicated to finishing the year strong and preparing our students for the next steps in their academic careers,” said Nelson Blish, UCCS Board Chair.

USSC was founded in 2005, and will remain open through the end of the school year.

