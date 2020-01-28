UR screening students ‘potentially exposed’ to coronavirus

This undated handout photo from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a microscopic view of the Coronavirus at the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia. According to the CDC the virus that causes Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) might be a “previously unrecognized virus from the Coronavirus family.” (Photo by CDC/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester is taking extra precaution in regards to the outbreak of normal coronavirus.

UR officials say that University Health Service, working with infectious disease experts at University of Rochester Medical Center, are screening all students who could have been exposed to the virus.

“First and most important, we have no reason to believe there are cases of novel coronavirus on our campuses or in the Rochester area,” said UR spokesperson Sara Miller in an email.

Miller says UR’s Office of Global Engagement has reviewed university travel in the affected areas in China and East Asia, and travelers on study or business abroad have been notified. Global Engagement is monitoring future travel and has provided the University Health Service with a list of travelers recently returned from the region.

“The screenings have not raised concerns that novel coronavirus is present on campus,” Miller said. “A cancellation of a lab meeting at the Institute of Optics was not in any related to people who could potentially have been exposed to the virus.”

An outbreak of novel coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China and a few cases have been documented in the United States.

Although there are no confirmed cases in New York, the state Department of Health has isolated several individuals for testing. The CDC says most of those cases have proven negative, but some cases are still pending.

Symptoms of the novel coronavirus may include:

Runny nose

Headache

Cough

Sore throat

Fever

A general feeling of being unwell.

CDC officials recommend that people avoid all nonessential travel to Wuhan, China. Additionally, health department officials say certain everyday proactive measures can help stop the spread of the virus, including: