UR president responds after swastika found at Eastman School of Music Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Days after a targeted attack at a Pittsburgh synagogue left 11 dead, the University of Rochester is dealing with anti-Semitic issues of their own.

A swastika was found on campus Sunday, printed on a piece of paper taped inside an elevator inside the Eastman School of Music.

"It makes me angry, it makes me sad."

After learning of a swastika found on campus, University of Rochester President Richard Feldman's first thoughts were with the students, staff, and faculty impacted by the discovery of the hate symbol.

President Feldman says, "They feel threatened, they feel disvalued and I'm appalled that would happen anywhere and in the light of the shooting in Pittsburgh last week. It's even that much more distressing."

Feldman thought it was important to address the news. He sent a letter to the U of R community condemning bigotry and violence.

Feldman says, "The events of the past week across the country were so disturbing and so distressing that it was important to express to the campus community that those actions, those things were contrary to our campus values."

The university is unsure who's responsible for the swastika or how long it was posted before being discovered. Feldman told us he thought it was important to address students with his own personal thoughts and feelings.