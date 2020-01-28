UR nurse shot in 2004 now treats patients in same hospital which treated her

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At Strong Memorial Hospital, no work day is quite the same for Juanita Wilson.

Day in and day out, Wilson treats patients in the emergency department.

But the first time she was here 16 years ago, it wasn’t for work.

“I just remember their faces,” said Wilson, as she remembered being rushed to the hospital by emergency responders. “They had this really sad face, like they thought I was gonna die. They said ‘we’re doing the best we can, just relax.'”

Wilson was shot in 2004, when a fight broke out at a New Year’s party on Chili Avenue. Now, each day, she’s reminded of the circumstances that brought her here.

“It wasn’t until new years was coming around until I was like, oh my goodness, I was in this room, and died and came back to life, and now I’m working here,” said Wilson.

The job doesn’t come without worry for Juanita — she’s especially nervous when gunshot victims are brought in.

“Any time I know that someone’s coming in with a gunshot, I’m usually praying,” said Wilson.

16 years ago, Juanita was shot as a teenager. Now, she’s a nurse at UR, helping people every day in the same hospital where she was treated. We’ll hear Juanita’s incredible story tonight on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/G0ZdtqEaTU — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) January 28, 2020

Wilson says her two children push her to persevere each day.