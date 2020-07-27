UR Medicine opens doors to new Mental Health Services Center downtown

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — University of Rochester opened the doors to a new multi-million dollar outpatient mental health services center Monday morning. It’s located on Chestnut street, right near the university’s school of music.

City residents will now have access to several already existing U of R mental health facilities. One program they have offers bicultural and bilingual services to Spanish-speaking patients.

HAPPENING NOW: Ribbon-cutting for the new home for several existing mental health programs offered by UR Medicine, including General Adult Ambulatory Service and Lazos Fuertes, which offers bilingual and bicultural services to Spanish-speaking patients. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/yNEJUwdMnC — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) July 27, 2020

City leaders at the ribbon cutting Monday morning said the economic and mental health effects of COVID-19 call for not just more help, but accessibility.

They said they plan on increasing the ability to serve — and plan on recruiting more clinicians and providers in the future.

The site includes 60 clinic rooms, group therapy, a crisis call line and a bi-cultural, bilingual mental health and wellness program Lazos Fuertes that has been in high demand recently.

“As one of the only bi-lingual bi-cultural mental health services outside of New York City, Lazos Fuertes is an unmatched resource for Rochester’s growing Latinx community. We are thrilled to be moving to the neighborhood, and to be able to offer more services to our Latinx population,” said Telva Oliveres, M.D. and Director of Lazos Fuertes.

Leaders at the ribbon cutting said its their commitment to serve all those in need, regardless of ability to pay or life circumstance.

They also are not far from bus station, and have openings for about 60 to 70 free patient parking spaces.