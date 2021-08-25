UR Medicine enforces strict visitation policy at Thompson Hospital

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A rapid increase in COVID-19 cases around the Greater Rochester area has forced UR Medicine to enforce strict restrictions for those visiting the Thompson Hospital.

Along with other UR Medicine affiliates, the new policy guidelines will take effect at Thompson Hospital at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Thompson Hospital’s latest visitation policy is outlined here:

Each newly-admitted hospitalized patient — once they have a negative COVID test result — may designate two visitors ages 18 or older. Each designee may visit for up to four hours each day, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., but not at the same time.

No visitors are allowed in the Emergency Department waiting room. If the patient answers “no” to COVID screening questions, a visitor may join them for up to four hours once they have been assigned a room in the ED. If the patient is then admitted to the hospital, no visitors will be allowed until the patient has a negative COVID test result.

For Surgical Care patients, one support person is permitted but only during the review of discharge instructions.

The Birthing Center will continue to allow one support person and one visitor or doula during labor, as well as a support person and one visitor for up to four hours per day after delivery. For COVID-positive patients on The Birthing Center, only one support person (no visitor or doula) is allowed.

Visitation will no longer be allowed for COVID-positive patients unless they meet other criteria, such as end-of-life care.

One support person is permitted for a patient requiring an advocate, such as a person with developmental disabilities or cognitive impairment.

For pediatric patients, both in the Emergency Department and hospitalized, two guardians are allowed at the bedside and one is permitted to stay overnight, at nursing’s discretion.

Each visitor will be screened and required to wear a hospital-grade mask upon entering Thompson Hospital.