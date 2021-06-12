Upstate New York unites in the fight against diabetes at 30th annual Tour de Cure

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local communities joined in the fight against diabetes at the annual Tour de Cure Saturday. Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse and Albany all helped the American Diabetes Association (ADA) celebrate 30 years of the event.

The interactive event was held virtually, allowing riders from all four regions to unite for the cause. Local members supported the mission at Webster Park, where they rode together for multiple miles.

“This is a milestone year for the Tour de Cure and we’re excited to unite across Upstate New York to raise much needed funds for diabetes research, education and advocacy,” said Jeff Collins, Executive Director. “We know that our efforts will be stronger and more effective together as one region.”

Tour de Cure continues to bring awareness to the 34 million American with diabetes, and allows ADA respond to their needs.