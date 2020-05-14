1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Upstate farms donating extra food to NYC pantries

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELBA, NY (WROC) — A truck left a upstate farm in Elba on Thursday headed to New York City, full of surplus food, donated to food pantries for families in need.

Torrey farms sends 30% of it’s produce to the food service industry, but as COVID-19 closed most restaurants, schools, and other wholesalers, Maureen Torrey- Marshall couldn’t sell her products.

“We had milk that we didn’t have a home for, wondered if there was vegetables and fruit,” said Maureen Torrey-Marshall, with Torrey Farms and Paul-Marshal Produce.

While Some upstate farmers are finding themselves with extra food and no one to give it to-, some downstate New York communities are facing a food shortage.

In fact Many areas in the Queens neighborhood are considered food deserts, with pantries closing every day from covid-19 sickness, leading to a partnership between government in New york city and upstate farms

“Senator Ramos in Queens called us and said can you help us we’d like to give some food to the people in our district,” said Torrey- Marshall.

More than 42,000 pounds of produce is being packed on this truck, headed for Queens food pantries.

This is the third shipment in three weeks of things like milk, apples, onions, and cabbage, enough food to feed 800 families. 

“This was just a natural we could use our seconds or if we didn’t have second we use our first, what we would sell to a customer,” said Torrey- Marshall.

Through the $25 million Nourish New York program, the farmers and truckers are being compensated for the partnership, a beneficial exchange for families on each side.

“We’re helping take care of the food desert that exists in new york city, these people are working  people like the people on our farms are,” said Torrey- Marshall. “The agriculture community is much like that, it doesn’t matter what people step up and help each other.”

This was the third shipment of food to go from upstate farms to downstate, and leaders say this project is all about becoming a good leaders.

The partnership is a result of coordination efforts from State Senator Jessica Ramos (D-Queens). Food distribution locations include, the district Senate office in East Elmhurst, Queens, Elmcor, First Baptist Church, St. Leo’s Church, Corona Christian church, Young Urban Moms, and others.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss