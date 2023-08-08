ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men, or UPrep, is talking about moving into a new location.

But not everyone is happy about this proposal.

The school is looking to move into a new location on East Ridge Road in Irondequoit.

Community members voiced concerns saying they’re worried the move would affect traffic, the environment, and property values.

A school official at the meeting explains they’re moving into an existing location with little to no impact on the community.

“With respect to the reduced setback of this southeastern corner, it will have no effect on any roads. It is surrounded by mature trees that will stay in place. So with respect to this specific setback, it will have no impact on traffic or traffic safety,” he said.

Another speaker said, “In UPreps full environmental assessment form, they marked no for the quote will the proposed action substantially increase traffic. How can they honestly mark no — 13 busses, 85 staff cars, and who knows how many private vehicles entering and leaving the property twice daily on a two-lane road with no shoulder for ten months will definitely change the character of the neighborhood.”

He also clarified the school is looking for an area variance from the town, not a use-variance, which are more common in residential.

The decision has not yet been made, but another zoning board meeting is in September.