UPrep graduates treated with 3-part celebration: ‘Changing the Narrative’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men, or UPREP, held a graduation send-off on Thursday afternoon.

“Man I’m feeling crazy, like I didn’t know I was going to make it to this day,” said graduate Jabriel Henderson.

Students received their diplomas, yearbooks and gifts in a drive by ceremony, complete with pictures, music and balloons.

What’s different about it, is that it’s a celebration in three parts.

The first part happened earlier this month: it was a “Media Day” for the students.

Four of the top local Black entrepreneurs, videographers and producers were involved in giving the students their much-deserved “lights, camera and action.”

The four Black entrepreneurs and producers are Christopher Washington, Justin Ortiz, Quentin Gause, and Chris GoodKnews.

These young men bonded with students and took their pictures, for a commencement video that was livestreamed on Thursday night. The livestream acts as the third and final part of the celebration.

The theme for this years’ graduates is, “1290: Changing the Narrative.” 1290 is the address of the school on Lake Ave.

“With everything going on in the world our theme is: how are we changing the narrative? A lot of people are talking, so what action are we putting forth?,” said Walter Larkin, CEO of the school.

Part of the action for UPrep was involving the four role models in a project that was so heartfelt.

“For us it’s an example that they’re setting. Our school is a lot of Black and Brown young men, so for the school to see the entrepreneurship of these guys, to help them, is excellent,” said Larkin.

The doors to the physical school may have been locked since March 14, but the support system persisted strong, outside the doors and virtually.

“Hopefully in our actions these young men see we love and appreciate them,” said Larkin.

