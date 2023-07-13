ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — UPrep has released a statement following a zoning board meeting with the Town of Irondequoit over a proposed expansion into the town.

On Monday, the town held a zoning meeting where, among other things, they discussed UPrep’s proposal to expand the school to a vacant facility. The school says they need more room for incoming students.

At the meeting, some shared concerns including congestion, environment, property values, and that it could potentially disrupt a residential neighborhood.

Walter Larkin Jr., the CEO of UPrep, responded by saying that meeting protocols were not followed, alleging that time limits weren’t enforced and there were false and racist claims made against the UPrep community.

Larkin also added he doesn’t believe that the proposal will not reach a fair decision, alleging that a board member repeatedly opposed the school’s proposals.

News 8 has reached out to the Town of Irondequoit for further comment and will update this story with more information.

