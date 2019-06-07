Update: State Education Department responds to call for referendum on state takeover

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — After suggesting a state takeover of the Rochester City School District just last week, Mayor Warren is now seeking action. Her plan is to add a referendum on the matter to the November ballot.

In a press conference earlier today Warren announced she is submitting legislation to ask voters to support state control of the Rochester City School District.

Surrounded by City Council members, Warren announced the referendum would be put on the November ballot. Titled “Our Children Our Future” would call for the state to remove the school board and assume control of city schools for no less than 5 years.

“They are the ones who send their kids off to school to be educated. They are the ones fighting to give their kids a fighting chance,” said Warren. “They should have the power to decide what is next.”

Wilda Sims, who has children in the school district, is one of the parents who believe state control is the answer. According to Sims it is the state’s responsibility to fix Rochester’s public school system.

School Board President Van White says he didn’t know about her decision to move forward with the referendum and was shocked about the announcement. He says they need to come together and find a solution.

The vote would only measure support for the state takeover. It would need state legislation.

The New York State Education Department responded to the call for a referendum in a statement provided Monday. Spokesperson for the Education Department, Emily DeSantis, says: