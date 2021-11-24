Update: Sewage nightmare in Penfield comes to an end

Town of Penfield and homeowner come to an agreement after a 2-year dispute

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — After a two-year fight with the Town of Penfield over a sewage issue that sent fecal matter into her home, Meliha Sehovic says the two sides have resolved the matter.

The problem started in 2019, when Sehovic had relatives over to her new home for a party and sewage poured into and over her bathtub.

She’d eventually learn the house was not connected to the public sewer as assumed, but instead was hooked up to an old septic tank that hadn’t been pumped out in years.

Sehovic reached out to News 8 and we confirmed the Town of Penfield’s records on the house incorrectly stated the house was attached to the public sewer system – information Sehovic used to by the house.

Initially, the town refused to fix the problem, which drew a lawsuit from Sehovic, but News 8 has learned both sides have reached a resolution that appears to have ended the dispute.

As part of the legal agreement, Sehovic is not allowed to get into details, but she says she’s happy with the outcome and she and her family can now move on with their lives.

“Every day isn’t easy with a newborn especially when there are other issues going on in your life,” Sehovic, mother of 2 young children, said. “I’m just happy it’s resolved and I don’t have to worry about it.”

Penfield Supervisor Tony LaFountain acknowledged the agreement and said both parties did approve of the terms, but also declined to provide details.

