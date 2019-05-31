UPDATE: Runaway child was been found safe

UPDATE: According to Rochester police, the runaway child, Tatiana Rodriguez has been found safe Friday morning.

Police previously informed the 10 year-old was last seen at her home on Sherman street at around 9 p.m. Thursday night.

According to police, Rodriguez is a Black Hispanic female, 4’5” tall, 110 lbs and wears eyeglasses. She was last seen wearing a black coat with black fur around the hood, blue jeans and white Adidas sneakers.

Police believe she may have run away, and they do not believe she is endangered, but because of her age she is considered to be an extenuating missing person. We’re told police are currently working with the NYS DCJS Missing Persons Clearinghouse

Police is asking anyone with information to call 911.

