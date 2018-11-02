UPDATE: Rochester man arrested for the death of 41-year-old Amos Harring Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

A Rochester man has been arrested and charged with murder after police say he fatally shot a man on Second Street last month.

Jaquan Tyrek is accused of shooting Amos Harring, 41, who was found dead on a roadway on October 20.

Moore has been returned to Rochester after being arresting in Chicago, Illinois. He is being arraigned on a charge of murder in the second degree.