UPDATE: Rochester man arrested for the death of 41-year-old Amos Harring

Posted: Nov 02, 2018 08:05 AM EDT

Updated: Nov 02, 2018 12:32 PM EDT

A Rochester man has been arrested and charged with murder after police say he fatally shot a man on Second Street last month.

Jaquan Tyrek is accused of shooting Amos Harring, 41, who was found dead on a roadway on October 20.

Moore has been returned to Rochester after being arresting in Chicago, Illinois. He is being arraigned on a charge of murder in the second degree.

