Update: Police release name of man stabbed to death on Hudson Avenue

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 04:34 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 05:42 PM EDT

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Rochester police have released the name of a man who was stabbed to death early Friday morning.

Police say Christopher Grissom, 40, of Rochester, was found dead on Hudson Avenue near St. Jacob Street, outside of a mini-mart, shortly before 3 a.m.

There are currently no suspects in custody and Major Crimes is investigating the incident as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

 

 

 

 

 

 

