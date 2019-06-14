Update: Police release name of man stabbed to death on Hudson Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Rochester police have released the name of a man who was stabbed to death early Friday morning.
Police say Christopher Grissom, 40, of Rochester, was found dead on Hudson Avenue near St. Jacob Street, outside of a mini-mart, shortly before 3 a.m.
There are currently no suspects in custody and Major Crimes is investigating the incident as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
More Stories
-
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accident…
-
Today students from Mary Cariola Children's Center pre-school and…
-
The International Joint Commission held a conference call on Friday…