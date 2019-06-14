Update: Police release name of man stabbed to death on Hudson Avenue Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Rochester police have released the name of a man who was stabbed to death early Friday morning.

Police say Christopher Grissom, 40, of Rochester, was found dead on Hudson Avenue near St. Jacob Street, outside of a mini-mart, shortly before 3 a.m.

There are currently no suspects in custody and Major Crimes is investigating the incident as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.