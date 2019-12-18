Unveiling sign of new roadway name

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The County’s Departmental of Environmental Services and Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo will unveil the new sign for the Jeffrey Farrell Memorial Way.

The sign will commemorate the renaming of the access road leading to the Monroe County Fleet Center. The new name of the road is in honor of Jeffrey Ferrell who was a member of the county’s division of pure waters and had passed away while working.

The unveiling of the sign will take place at 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Fleet Center.