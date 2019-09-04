Unvaccinated students have 14 days from the start of school to get their shots

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Since lawmakers did away with religious exemptions for vaccines in June, there’s a huge spike in kids that need their shots before going back to school.

It’s estimated that more than 26,000 children in public and private schools had previously gone unvaccinated for religious reasons. Unvaccinated students have 14 days from the start of school to prove they received the first dose of each immunization. Parents must make appointments for the next round within a month.

Because of that, Monroe County is extending clinic hours in September. Extra walk-in hours will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, as well as Thursdays starting next week.

“We want to set record straight, we want to make sure people understand that vaccines are safe, they’re effective, probably the most impactful innovation in public health of the 20th century,” said Commissioner of Public Health Michael Mendoza.

The Department of Health also reminds parents to bring a photo id and your child’s shot record when visiting the clinic.