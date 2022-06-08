ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Williams School No. 5 in Rochester was placed under a brief lockdown during arrival Wednesday morning for a student that brought an unloaded pellet gun to school, according to Rochester City School District officials.

According to the district, the pellet gun was not used to threaten anyone and the lockdown lasted around 20 minutes.

The Rochester Police Department and the district’s safety team were immediately notified. Families have been made aware of this incident and no students were hurt.