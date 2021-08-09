UR mandates staff, students to wear masks regardless of vaccination status

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester announced it is reinstating a face mask mandate for everyone indoors on the university’s campuses and properties, regardless of vaccination status.

Mask protection will be required at the university’s premises starting Tuesday, August 10. The mandate was created in light of the emergence of delta variant COVID-19 cases in the Rochester area.

The University of Rochester intends to have this mandate act as a temporary safety measure until COVID transmission rates have declined sufficiently in Monroe County, according to a statement released Monday.

The new face-masking mandate is different from the policies in place during the last academic year. Policies that will go in effect Tuesday are:

Fully vaccinated students, faculty, and staff who are alone and not in a public or shared space may unmask.

Any in-person meetings or group activities in conference rooms or other indoor spaces should be conducted with everyone being masked — regardless of vaccination status.

In the classroom, fully vaccinated instructors who can maintain greater than 6 feet distance from all class participants can unmask while instructing; class attendees must remain masked and the instructor should re-mask when class instruction is complete.

When eating in Rochester Dining locations or other public or shared spaces on campus, everyone should remain masked up to the point of starting a snack, or meal, remove their face mask to eat, and then re-mask when done.

In on-campus student living spaces, students may be unmasked in their room with their roommate(s) or “family unit.” All other times, students should be masked.

Outdoors, everyone who is not fully vaccinated should wear a face mask on campus when physical distancing isn’t possible.

Face masks continue to be required for everyone on the University shuttles.

Officials at the University of Rochester say further updates will be announced when the new mandate can be lifted. Locations around the campus will be supplying disposable face masks.