University of Rochester joins other schools in national laser program
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - The University of Rochester says its Laboratory for Laser Energetics (LLE) just became a leader in the application of high-intensity lasers.
The LLE is partnering with eight other high-intensity laser facilities including prominent research facilities at University of Texas at Austin, Ohio State, and Michigan in a new national research network called LaserNetUS.
The project is reported to receive $6.8 million over the next two years by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Fusion Energy Sciences.
As part of this network, Rochester’s lab will now house some of the most powerful lasers in the United States, which generate light at nearly 100 times the output of all the world’s power plants, in bursts shorter than a tenth of a trillionth of a second. The lasers use a technology developed in the 1980s by University of Rochester’s alum Donna Strickland, who won the Nobel Prize in Physics this year.
High-intensity lasers have a range of revolutionary applications, from recreating some of the most extreme conditions in the universe for research on black holes, to delivering tightly focused radiation therapy on cancer tumors.
