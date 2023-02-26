ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester is wrapping up their first ever three-day long Create-A-Thon on Sunday.

The Center for Medical Technology and Innovation within the Department of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Rochester hosted their first-ever Create-A-Thon over the weekend.

Organizers for the three-day event say it was made possible with the sponsorship of ApiJect and IEEE.

At the event, teams of three to six members were expected to tackle Global Health issues through the lens of Health Information systems, medical devices, or systems.

The students were tasked to solve three main problems, according to UR’s Greg Gdowski, the Executive Director Of Center For Medical Tech. and Innovation.

“How do you sterilize reusable medical products where you have to reuse things over and over again even though they’re disposable?” he said. “Another is how do you sterilize or clean water that is used to sterilize instruments because those instruments become corroded over time. And the third problem they’re looking at is how do you deliver healthcare to an environment where there are different languages, different cultures, because most medical knowledge is conveyed in english.”

The weekend long event was filled with food, hacking session space, professional and technical workshops, networking opportunities with company leaders and clinicians.

Nine winning teams were awarded cash prizes.