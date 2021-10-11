University of Rochester closes dining hall, offers refunds due to staffing shortages

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester has temporarily closed some dining locations and offered a 20 percent refund to students enrolled in a meal plan due to what the university calls “unprecedented” staffing shortages.

Among the changes: students can use their declining balance dollars through the Grubhub app for a limited time, the university is bringing food trucks to the campus from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, Danforth has closed, and a number of other facilities have amended hours of operation in order to maximize staffing efficiency.

“We are continuing to explore all options and resources to provide new food options and variety to our students,” said Cam Schauf, director of campus dining services and auxiliary operations. “Our priority is ensuring all of our students have access to ample food choices as we actively work on hiring new staff, including student workers. We will evaluate each dining operation as we hire new employees.”

Students enrolled in a meal plan will receive a 20 percent refund of the full cost of the plan. The university says those refunds will be processed by the end of October.

The university has posted a list of answers to some Frequently Asked Questions here.