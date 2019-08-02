Unity Hospital uses ‘7D’ surgical system for neurosurgery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Unity Hospital is showing off new, safer and more accurate technology for neurosurgery.

The 7D surgical system acts like a GPS for neurosurgeons. It’s similar to what’s being used in the latest self-driving cars.

Bob Brown, one of the first patients to have surgery with it said the system helped him after he suffered a spinal injury.

“We only had to do a couple of screws I guess, I don’t know how many they actually did but it wasn’t nearly as many as it could possibly have been,” said Brown. “I feel very good, biggest thing is, the collar is a pain in the neck.”

Doctors said the technology won’t replace surgeons. It’ll just make their jobs easier.

