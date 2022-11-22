ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Patients and their loved ones are being reunited this holiday season with a special Thanksgiving Feast at Unity Hospital.

The Golisano Restorative Neurology and Rehabilitation Center at Unity Hospital is welcoming families for a special Thanksgiving meal made by the patients themselves.

The rehab unit has a specialized kitchen, which helps those recovering from neurological injuries learn new ways to cook meals.

Because many patients are unable to be with loved ones for the holiday this year, Unity is bringing their families to them.

Patient Joann Murray said she is excited to see her son and his girlfriend at the event. After her time spent at the hospital, she said she is thankful for the medical professionals who saved her life.

“Found out I had a GI bleed,” Murray said. “I actually died, and it took them 15 minutes for them to bring me back to life […] They did a miracle with me. Or like my family says, I’m a miracle.”